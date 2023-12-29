Friday's contest that pits the Northwestern Wildcats (9-2) against the Jackson State Tigers (4-8) at Welsh-Ryan Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-63 in favor of Northwestern, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 29.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Northwestern vs. Jackson State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Northwestern vs. Jackson State Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 80, Jackson State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern vs. Jackson State

Computer Predicted Spread: Northwestern (-17.1)

Northwestern (-17.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.2

Northwestern is 5-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Jackson State's 5-5-0 ATS record. The Wildcats are 5-6-0 and the Tigers are 7-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game with a +107 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.8 points per game (236th in college basketball) and give up 63.1 per contest (25th in college basketball).

Northwestern grabs 31.7 rebounds per game (346th in college basketball) while conceding 33.1 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.4 boards per game.

Northwestern knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball) at a 35.4% rate (101st in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 its opponents make while shooting 32.1% from deep.

The Wildcats' 100.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 81st in college basketball, and the 86.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 106th in college basketball.

Northwestern has committed 5.9 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 8.1 (second in college basketball play) while forcing 14 (63rd in college basketball).

