The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) are heavy, 16.5-point underdogs against the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, December 29, 2023. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+. The point total is set at 168.5 in the matchup.

Northern Illinois vs. Iowa Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Iowa -16.5 168.5

Huskies Betting Records & Stats

Northern Illinois and its opponents have combined to score more than 168.5 points twice this season.

Northern Illinois' matchups this season have a 156.6-point average over/under, 11.9 fewer points than this game's total.

Northern Illinois' ATS record is 5-3-0 this year.

Northern Illinois sports a 5-3-0 ATS record this season compared to the 3-8-0 mark of Iowa.

Northern Illinois vs. Iowa Over/Under Stats

Games Over 168.5 % of Games Over 168.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa 5 45.5% 86.6 167.1 77.5 153.7 161.9 Northern Illinois 2 25% 80.5 167.1 76.2 153.7 152.9

Additional Northern Illinois Insights & Trends

The Huskies score an average of 80.5 points per game, just three more points than the 77.5 the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.

Northern Illinois has put together a 3-0 ATS record and a 5-0 overall record in games it scores more than 77.5 points.

Northern Illinois vs. Iowa Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa 3-8-0 2-4 7-4-0 Northern Illinois 5-3-0 1-0 5-3-0

Northern Illinois vs. Iowa Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa Northern Illinois 14-3 Home Record 5-7 4-7 Away Record 7-10 11-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 11-4-0 89.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

