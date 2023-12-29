Northern Illinois vs. Iowa December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-5) meet the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 airing on B1G+.
Northern Illinois vs. Iowa Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
Northern Illinois Players to Watch
- David Coit: 18.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zarigue Nutter: 15.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Xavier Amos: 13.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Yanic Konan Niederhauser: 7.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Philmon Gebrewhit: 10.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Iowa Players to Watch
- Ben Krikke: 17.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Payton Sandfort: 13.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tony Perkins: 12.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Owen Freeman: 9.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Patrick McCaffery: 10.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Northern Illinois vs. Iowa Stat Comparison
|Iowa Rank
|Iowa AVG
|Northern Illinois AVG
|Northern Illinois Rank
|27th
|84.8
|Points Scored
|81.1
|60th
|337th
|79.7
|Points Allowed
|79.3
|333rd
|133rd
|37.8
|Rebounds
|37.3
|157th
|164th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|135th
|254th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|7.3
|202nd
|22nd
|17.8
|Assists
|12.0
|276th
|36th
|9.6
|Turnovers
|11.9
|188th
