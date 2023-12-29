How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) battle the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Northern Illinois vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: B1G+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Northern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Huskies are shooting 47.8% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 43.9% the Hawkeyes' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Northern Illinois has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 122nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hawkeyes sit at 140th.
- The Huskies average only three more points per game (80.5) than the Hawkeyes allow their opponents to score (77.5).
- Northern Illinois is 5-0 when it scores more than 77.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Northern Illinois scores 84 points per game. Away, it averages 73.4.
- In 2023-24 the Huskies are conceding 10.2 fewer points per game at home (69.4) than away (79.6).
- Beyond the arc, Northern Illinois knocks down fewer treys on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (7.6), and makes a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (31.7%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Monmouth
|L 74-71
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|12/18/2023
|Calumet
|W 92-48
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/21/2023
|Northern Iowa
|L 76-63
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|1/2/2024
|Akron
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.