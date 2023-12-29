The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) battle the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Northern Illinois vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: B1G+

Northern Illinois Stats Insights

The Huskies are shooting 47.8% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 43.9% the Hawkeyes' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Northern Illinois has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Huskies are the 122nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hawkeyes sit at 140th.

The Huskies average only three more points per game (80.5) than the Hawkeyes allow their opponents to score (77.5).

Northern Illinois is 5-0 when it scores more than 77.5 points.

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

At home, Northern Illinois scores 84 points per game. Away, it averages 73.4.

In 2023-24 the Huskies are conceding 10.2 fewer points per game at home (69.4) than away (79.6).

Beyond the arc, Northern Illinois knocks down fewer treys on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (7.6), and makes a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (31.7%) too.

Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule