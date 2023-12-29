The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) battle the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Northern Illinois vs. Iowa Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
  • TV: B1G+

Northern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Huskies are shooting 47.8% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 43.9% the Hawkeyes' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Northern Illinois has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 122nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hawkeyes sit at 140th.
  • The Huskies average only three more points per game (80.5) than the Hawkeyes allow their opponents to score (77.5).
  • Northern Illinois is 5-0 when it scores more than 77.5 points.

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Northern Illinois scores 84 points per game. Away, it averages 73.4.
  • In 2023-24 the Huskies are conceding 10.2 fewer points per game at home (69.4) than away (79.6).
  • Beyond the arc, Northern Illinois knocks down fewer treys on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (7.6), and makes a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (31.7%) too.

Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Monmouth L 74-71 OceanFirst Bank Center
12/18/2023 Calumet W 92-48 NIU Convocation Center
12/21/2023 Northern Iowa L 76-63 NIU Convocation Center
12/29/2023 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
1/2/2024 Akron - NIU Convocation Center
1/6/2024 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio

