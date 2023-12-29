Friday's contest that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5) against the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 88-73 in favor of Iowa, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 29.

The matchup has no line set.

Northern Illinois vs. Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Northern Illinois vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 88, Northern Illinois 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Illinois vs. Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-14.5)

Iowa (-14.5) Computer Predicted Total: 161.0

Iowa has a 3-8-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Northern Illinois, who is 5-3-0 ATS. The Hawkeyes have a 7-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Huskies have a record of 5-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Northern Illinois Performance Insights

The Huskies are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game, with a +47 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.5 points per game (66th in college basketball) and give up 76.2 per contest (297th in college basketball).

Northern Illinois pulls down 37.9 rebounds per game (121st in college basketball), compared to the 37.8 of its opponents.

Northern Illinois makes 7.3 three-pointers per game (205th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.5 on average.

Northern Illinois and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Huskies commit 12.2 per game (219th in college basketball) and force 11.2 (255th in college basketball).

