On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Nick Foligno going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

  • In five of 34 games this season, Foligno has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Stars.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • Foligno averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.1%.

Stars defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Stars are allowing 101 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Foligno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:26 Home W 2-1 OT
12/23/2023 Blues 2 2 0 19:13 Away L 7-5
12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:52 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 23:03 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 2 2 0 20:19 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:15 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:54 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:53 Home W 1-0

Blackhawks vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

