The Kentucky Wildcats (9-2) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Illinois State Redbirds (8-4) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Rupp Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Illinois State matchup.

Illinois State vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Illinois State vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kentucky Moneyline Illinois State Moneyline FanDuel Kentucky (-19.5) 149.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Illinois State vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Illinois State has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Kentucky has covered seven times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

Wildcats games have hit the over eight out of 11 times this season.

