The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats (9-2) aim to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Illinois State Redbirds (8-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Rupp Arena. The game airs on SEC Network.

Illinois State vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: SECN

Illinois State Stats Insights

Illinois State has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Redbirds are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 227th.

The Redbirds score an average of 68.5 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 73.7 the Wildcats give up.

Illinois State is 4-0 when it scores more than 73.7 points.

Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois State scored more points at home (70.3 per game) than away (64.3) last season.

The Redbirds allowed 69.1 points per game at home last season, and 70.7 on the road.

At home, Illinois State drained 8.1 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (6.3). Illinois State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.2%) than on the road (30.2%).

Illinois State Upcoming Schedule