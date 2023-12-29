The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats (9-2) aim to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Illinois State Redbirds (8-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Rupp Arena. The game airs on SEC Network.

Illinois State vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
  • TV: SECN
How to Watch Other MVC Games

Illinois State Stats Insights

  • Illinois State has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Redbirds are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 227th.
  • The Redbirds score an average of 68.5 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 73.7 the Wildcats give up.
  • Illinois State is 4-0 when it scores more than 73.7 points.

Illinois State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Illinois State scored more points at home (70.3 per game) than away (64.3) last season.
  • The Redbirds allowed 69.1 points per game at home last season, and 70.7 on the road.
  • At home, Illinois State drained 8.1 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (6.3). Illinois State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.2%) than on the road (30.2%).

Illinois State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Norfolk State L 64-58 Redbird Arena
12/17/2023 North Dakota State W 75-65 Redbird Arena
12/21/2023 Southeast Missouri State W 85-64 Redbird Arena
12/29/2023 @ Kentucky - Rupp Arena
1/2/2024 @ Drake - Knapp Center
1/6/2024 Southern Illinois - Redbird Arena

