The Illinois Fighting Illini (9-2) will host the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-7) after victories in five straight home games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Illinois vs. Fairleigh Dickinson matchup in this article.

Illinois vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Illinois vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Illinois Moneyline Fairleigh Dickinson Moneyline FanDuel Illinois (-26.5) 161.5 -10000 +3000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Illinois vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Trends

Illinois has put together a 6-4-1 record against the spread this season.

The Fighting Illini and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of 11 times this season.

Fairleigh Dickinson is 5-6-0 ATS this year.

The Knights and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 11 times this season.

Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Illinois is 21st-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (sixth-best).

In terms of winning the national championship, the Fighting Illini currently have the same odds, going from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +5000.

Illinois has a 2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

