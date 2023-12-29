How to Watch Illinois vs. Fairleigh Dickinson on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini (9-2) welcome in the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-7) after victories in five straight home games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Illinois vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: BTN
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
- Kennesaw State vs Indiana (6:00 PM ET | December 29)
- McNeese vs Michigan (7:00 PM ET | December 29)
- Maine vs Minnesota (7:00 PM ET | December 29)
- Eastern Kentucky vs Purdue (7:00 PM ET | December 29)
- Northern Illinois vs Iowa (7:00 PM ET | December 29)
- South Carolina State vs Nebraska (7:30 PM ET | December 29)
- Jackson State vs Northwestern (8:00 PM ET | December 29)
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Knights allow to opponents.
- In games Illinois shoots higher than 44.7% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Fighting Illini are the second ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Knights rank 138th.
- The Fighting Illini put up 81.0 points per game, equal to what the Knights give up.
- Illinois has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 81.0 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Illinois played better in home games last season, putting up 77.5 points per game, compared to 70.0 per game in away games.
- The Fighting Illini surrendered 62.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.7 fewer points than they allowed in road games (69.8).
- Looking at three-pointers, Illinois performed better when playing at home last year, draining 8.0 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 27.9% three-point percentage away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 86-79
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colgate
|W 74-57
|State Farm Center
|12/22/2023
|Missouri
|W 97-73
|Enterprise Center
|12/29/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|State Farm Center
|1/2/2024
|Northwestern
|-
|State Farm Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.