Friday's contest that pits the No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini (9-2) versus the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-7) at State Farm Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 92-61 in favor of Illinois, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 29.

The matchup has no set line.

Illinois vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 92, Fairleigh Dickinson 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois (-31.1)

Illinois (-31.1) Computer Predicted Total: 152.7

Illinois is 6-4-1 against the spread this season compared to Fairleigh Dickinson's 5-6-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Fighting Illini are 4-6-1 and the Knights are 7-4-0.

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini average 81.0 points per game (58th in college basketball) while allowing 65.0 per contest (52nd in college basketball). They have a +176 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.0 points per game.

Illinois wins the rebound battle by an average of 11.4 boards. It is grabbing 45.4 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.0 per outing.

Illinois connects on 3.0 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.5 (89th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.5.

The Fighting Illini rank 98th in college basketball with 99.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 10th in college basketball defensively with 79.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Illinois has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.1 per game (212th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.0 (355th in college basketball).

