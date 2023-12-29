The Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-10) will aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-10) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center, airing at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers put up an average of 62.4 points per game, 15.5 fewer points than the 77.9 the Cougars allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 77.9 points, Eastern Illinois is 1-1.
  • The Cougars score 72.7 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 70 the Panthers give up.
  • When SIU-Edwardsville totals more than 70 points, it is 3-5.
  • Eastern Illinois has a 3-5 record when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.
  • The Cougars are making 41.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% lower than the Panthers concede to opponents (42.6%).
  • The Panthers' 40.4 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Cougars have given up.

Eastern Illinois Leaders

  • Macy McGlone: 15.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
  • Miah Monahan: 12.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)
  • Ellie Buzzelle: 9.1 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (30-for-76)
  • Lalani Ellis: 8.1 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Charita Lewis: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

Eastern Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 Milwaukee L 59-52 Lantz Arena
12/18/2023 @ Northern Illinois L 65-55 NIU Convocation Center
12/21/2023 @ Wisconsin L 76-64 Kohl Center
12/29/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville - Sam M. Vadalabene Center
1/4/2024 @ UT Martin - Skyhawk Arena
1/6/2024 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center

