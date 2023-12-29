How to Watch the Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-10) will aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-10) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center, airing at 6:00 PM ET.
Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers put up an average of 62.4 points per game, 15.5 fewer points than the 77.9 the Cougars allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 77.9 points, Eastern Illinois is 1-1.
- The Cougars score 72.7 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 70 the Panthers give up.
- When SIU-Edwardsville totals more than 70 points, it is 3-5.
- Eastern Illinois has a 3-5 record when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.
- The Cougars are making 41.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% lower than the Panthers concede to opponents (42.6%).
- The Panthers' 40.4 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Cougars have given up.
Eastern Illinois Leaders
- Macy McGlone: 15.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- Miah Monahan: 12.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)
- Ellie Buzzelle: 9.1 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (30-for-76)
- Lalani Ellis: 8.1 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Charita Lewis: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)
Eastern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|Milwaukee
|L 59-52
|Lantz Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|L 65-55
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 76-64
|Kohl Center
|12/29/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|1/4/2024
|@ UT Martin
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
