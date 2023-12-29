The Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-10) will aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-10) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center, airing at 6:00 PM ET.

Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Scoring Comparison

The Panthers put up an average of 62.4 points per game, 15.5 fewer points than the 77.9 the Cougars allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 77.9 points, Eastern Illinois is 1-1.

The Cougars score 72.7 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 70 the Panthers give up.

When SIU-Edwardsville totals more than 70 points, it is 3-5.

Eastern Illinois has a 3-5 record when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.

The Cougars are making 41.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% lower than the Panthers concede to opponents (42.6%).

The Panthers' 40.4 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Cougars have given up.

Eastern Illinois Leaders

Macy McGlone: 15.9 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

Miah Monahan: 12.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

Ellie Buzzelle: 9.1 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (30-for-76)

Lalani Ellis: 8.1 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

Charita Lewis: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.7 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

Eastern Illinois Schedule