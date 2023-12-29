Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville December 29 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's OVC slate includes the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-5, 0-0 OVC) playing the Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-6, 0-0 OVC) at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Eastern Illinois Players to Watch
- Kooper Jacobi: 11.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nakyel Shelton: 11.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sincere Malone: 6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tiger Booker: 10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 3.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jermaine Hamlin: 4.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch
- Damarco Minor: 13.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shamar Wright: 16 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ray'Sean Taylor: 13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lamar Wright: 10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Terrance Thompson: 5.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Stat Comparison
|SIU-Edwardsville Rank
|SIU-Edwardsville AVG
|Eastern Illinois AVG
|Eastern Illinois Rank
|276th
|70.5
|Points Scored
|71.5
|258th
|169th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|63.3
|28th
|290th
|33.8
|Rebounds
|38.7
|93rd
|219th
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|11.2
|51st
|209th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|5.7
|317th
|305th
|11.4
|Assists
|14.2
|138th
|36th
|9.6
|Turnovers
|11.4
|138th
