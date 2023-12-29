The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-6, 0-0 OVC) welcome in the Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-7, 0-0 OVC) after victories in six home games in a row. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois matchup in this article.

Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SIU-Edwardsville Moneyline Eastern Illinois Moneyline

Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Betting Trends

Eastern Illinois is 5-5-0 ATS this year.

The Panthers have an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this season.

SIU-Edwardsville has compiled a 6-3-1 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, five out of the Cougars' 10 games have hit the over.

