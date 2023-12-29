How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-7, 0-0 OVC) will visit the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-6, 0-0 OVC) after losing six road games in a row. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Panthers are shooting 44.5% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 42.9% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
- Eastern Illinois is 6-0 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
- The Cougars are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 94th.
- The Panthers score an average of 70.8 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 69.5 the Cougars allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 69.5 points, Eastern Illinois is 5-1.
Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- Eastern Illinois is scoring more points at home (86.7 per game) than on the road (58.8).
- The Panthers are conceding fewer points at home (55.2 per game) than away (77.5).
- At home, Eastern Illinois makes 5.3 3-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than it averages on the road (5.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (32.7%) than away (30.6%).
Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Central Arkansas
|L 73-70
|Lantz Arena
|12/17/2023
|Blackburn
|W 87-66
|Lantz Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 80-48
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|1/4/2024
|@ UT Martin
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
