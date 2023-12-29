The Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-7, 0-0 OVC) will visit the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-6, 0-0 OVC) after losing six road games in a row. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Eastern Illinois vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Panthers are shooting 44.5% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 42.9% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
  • Eastern Illinois is 6-0 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 94th.
  • The Panthers score an average of 70.8 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 69.5 the Cougars allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 69.5 points, Eastern Illinois is 5-1.

Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • Eastern Illinois is scoring more points at home (86.7 per game) than on the road (58.8).
  • The Panthers are conceding fewer points at home (55.2 per game) than away (77.5).
  • At home, Eastern Illinois makes 5.3 3-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than it averages on the road (5.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (32.7%) than away (30.6%).

Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Central Arkansas L 73-70 Lantz Arena
12/17/2023 Blackburn W 87-66 Lantz Arena
12/21/2023 @ Iowa State L 80-48 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville - Sam M. Vadalabene Center
1/4/2024 @ UT Martin - Skyhawk Arena
1/6/2024 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center

