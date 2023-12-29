DuPage County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in DuPage County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glenbrook South High School at York High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 28
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Conant High School at York High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.