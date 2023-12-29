Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks will be in action on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Dallas Stars. Looking to bet on Bedard's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Connor Bedard vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Bedard Season Stats Insights

Bedard has averaged 19:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -13).

In 12 of 34 games this season, Bedard has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Bedard has a point in 24 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Bedard has an assist in 13 of 34 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Bedard goes over his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

Bedard has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bedard Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are allowing 101 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

