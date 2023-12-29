When the Dallas Stars face the Chicago Blackhawks at American Airlines Center on Friday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET), Jason Robertson and Connor Bedard will be among the best players to keep an eye on.

Blackhawks vs. Stars Game Information

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Bedard has recorded 15 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 17 assists (0.5 per game), averaging 3.2 shots per game and shooting 13.6%. This places him among the leaders for Chicago with 32 total points (0.9 per game).

Philipp Kurashev's 21 points this season, including six goals and 15 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Chicago.

This season, Nick Foligno has scored eight goals and contributed nine assists for Chicago, giving him a point total of 17.

In the crease, Chicago's Arvid Soderblom is 2-11-1 this season, amassing 381 saves and permitting 57 goals (4.2 goals against average) with an .870 save percentage (66th in the league).

Stars Players to Watch

Robertson is one of Dallas' top contributors (32 points), via collected 11 goals and 21 assists.

Joe Pavelski has picked up 31 points (0.9 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 18 assists.

Roope Hintz has scored 11 goals and added 18 assists in 31 games for Dallas.

In 13 games, Scott Wedgewood's record is 9-2-2. He has conceded 39 goals (3 goals against average) and has racked up 372 saves.

Blackhawks vs. Stars Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 8th 3.42 Goals Scored 2.41 30th 13th 3.06 Goals Allowed 3.62 30th 19th 30.1 Shots 26.6 31st 16th 30.6 Shots Allowed 32.7 28th 14th 21.65% Power Play % 12.26% 29th 2nd 86.92% Penalty Kill % 75.23% 27th

