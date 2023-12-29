For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is Alex Vlasic a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Vlasic stats and insights

In one of 28 games this season, Vlasic scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Vlasic has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 3.4% of them.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Vlasic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:16 Home W 2-1 OT 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:36 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 24:58 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:02 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 1 1 0 23:39 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:05 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 1 0 1 25:07 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:21 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:29 Away L 5-1

Blackhawks vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

