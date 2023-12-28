High school basketball is on the schedule today in Whiteside County, Illinois, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Whiteside County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kewanee High School at Erie-Prophetstown COOP

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 27

12:00 AM CT on December 27 Location: Prophetstown, IL

Prophetstown, IL Conference: Three Rivers

Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Sterling High School at Marion High School