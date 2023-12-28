Whiteside County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Whiteside County, Illinois, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Whiteside County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kewanee High School at Erie-Prophetstown COOP
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 27
- Location: Prophetstown, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sterling High School at Marion High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 28
- Location: Taylorville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
