Vermilion County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Vermilion County, Illinois? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Vermilion County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Salt Fork High School at Armstrong High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on December 28
- Location: Broadlands, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Armstrong High School at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Broadlands, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Pulaski High School at Salt Fork High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Broadlands, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
