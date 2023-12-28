Scott County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Scott County, Illinois. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scott County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Winchester High School Co-op - West Central at New Berlin High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Waverly, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.