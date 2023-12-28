The Indiana Pacers (15-14) visit the Chicago Bulls (14-18) in a matchup of Central Division teams at United Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. The Pacers are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season.

Bulls vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSIN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 119 - Pacers 118

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 2.5)

Bulls (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-1.0)

Bulls (-1.0) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Under (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 236.9

The Pacers' .517 ATS win percentage (15-14-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Bulls' .500 mark (16-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Chicago is 10-7 against the spread compared to the 7-7 ATS record Indiana racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Indiana does it more often (72.4% of the time) than Chicago (56.2%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pacers are 7-7, a better tally than the Bulls have posted (8-11) as moneyline underdogs.

Bulls Performance Insights

The Bulls are the fifth-worst team in the NBA in points scored (110.2 per game) and ninth in points allowed (112.4).

Chicago is 22nd in the league in rebounds per game (42.7) and 22nd in rebounds allowed (44.7).

With 23.7 assists per game, the Bulls are third-worst in the league.

Chicago is the best team in the NBA in turnovers per game (11.4) and sixth in turnovers forced (14.1).

With 12.0 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc, the Bulls are 21st and 16th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

