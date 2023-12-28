LaSalle County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in LaSalle County, Illinois is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
LaSalle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Seneca High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Effingham, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
