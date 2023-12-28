Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Effingham County, Illinois today? We have what you need below.

Effingham County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Centennial High School at Effingham High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 27

12:00 AM CT on December 27 Location: Effingham, IL

Effingham, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Anthony High School at Mattoon High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 28

6:00 PM CT on December 28 Location: Effingham, IL

Effingham, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Effingham High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 28

7:30 PM CT on December 28 Location: Effingham, IL

Effingham, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Plains High School at Teutopolis High School