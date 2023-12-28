Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in DuPage County, Illinois. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Glenbrook South High School at York High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 27

12:00 AM CT on December 27 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Hinsdale Central High School

Game Time: 9:30 AM CT on December 28

9:30 AM CT on December 28 Location: Hinsdale, IL

Hinsdale, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Conant High School at York High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 28

5:00 PM CT on December 28 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chicago Hope Academy at Westmont High School