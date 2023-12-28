DuPage County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in DuPage County, Illinois. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glenbrook South High School at York High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 27
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Hinsdale Central High School
- Game Time: 9:30 AM CT on December 28
- Location: Hinsdale, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Conant High School at York High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chicago Hope Academy at Westmont High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Westmont, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
