DePaul vs. Alcorn State December 28 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (6-5) play the Alcorn State Braves (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.
DePaul vs. Alcorn State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
DePaul Players to Watch
- Anaya Peoples: 20.7 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jorie Allen: 12.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Katlyn Gilbert: 7.5 PTS, 5 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kate Clarke: 13.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Michelle Sidor: 10 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Alcorn State Players to Watch
- Destiny Brown: 8.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Zy'Nyia White: 10.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nakia Cheatham: 8.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Kiarra Henderson: 4.6 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Akyriale Ford: 4.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
