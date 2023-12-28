Champaign County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
In Champaign County, Illinois, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Champaign County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Centennial High School at Effingham High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 27
- Location: Effingham, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at Mt. Pulaski High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 28
- Location: Broadlands, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran School Association High School at Judah Christian School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Decatur, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Broadlands, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Effingham High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Effingham, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
