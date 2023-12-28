In Champaign County, Illinois, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available here.

Champaign County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Centennial High School at Effingham High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 27

Location: Effingham, IL

Effingham, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage High School at Mt. Pulaski High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 28

Location: Broadlands, IL

Broadlands, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lutheran School Association High School at Judah Christian School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 28

Location: Decatur, IL

Decatur, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 28

Location: Broadlands, IL

Broadlands, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Effingham High School at Centennial High School