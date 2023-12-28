Carroll County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Carroll County, Illinois has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Carroll County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Armstrong High School at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Broadlands, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Broadlands, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
