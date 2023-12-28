Bookmakers have listed player props for Tyrese Haliburton, DeMar DeRozan and others when the Indiana Pacers visit the Chicago Bulls at United Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSIN

Bulls vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 27.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -132) 6.5 (Over: +100)

The 22.4 points DeRozan scores per game are 5.1 less than his prop total on Thursday.

He averages 0.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 4.5).

DeRozan has dished out 5.5 assists per game, which is 1.0 less than Thursday's over/under.

Coby White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -147) 5.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: -108)

The 17.7 points Coby White has scored per game this season is 6.8 fewer than his prop total set for Thursday (24.5).

He has pulled down 4.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet in Thursday's game (4.5).

White has averaged 5.0 assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).

White has knocked down 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).

Patrick Williams Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -111)

Thursday's over/under for Patrick Williams is 14.5. That is 4.6 more than his season average.

He collects 4.1 rebounds per game, 1.4 less than his prop bet on Thursday.

He 1.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +120) 12.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -143)

The 24.8 points Haliburton has scored per game this season is 0.7 fewer than his prop total set for Thursday (25.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (4.5).

Haliburton's year-long assist average -- 12.0 per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Thursday's assist over/under (12.5).

Haliburton has hit 3.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -147) 5.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: -108)

Myles Turner's 16.8-point scoring average is 0.7 less than Thursday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 7.4 per game -- is 0.1 less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (7.5).

He makes 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

