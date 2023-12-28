Central Division opponents square off when the Chicago Bulls (14-18) host the Indiana Pacers (15-14) at United Center on December 28, 2023. This is the second matchup between the teams this season.

Bulls vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports

Bulls vs Pacers Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 50.9% the Pacers allow to opponents.

Chicago is 4-1 when it shoots better than 50.9% from the field.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 22nd.

The Bulls record 15.3 fewer points per game (110.2) than the Pacers allow (125.5).

Chicago has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 125.5 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Bulls are averaging 110.2 points per game in 2023-24, the same number as they are averaging when playing on the road.

At home, Chicago is surrendering 8.4 fewer points per game (108.7) than on the road (117.1).

The Bulls are making 11.9 three-pointers per game with a 35% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.2 fewer threes and 3.2% points worse than they're averaging in road games (12.1, 38.2%).

Bulls Injuries