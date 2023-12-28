The Indiana Pacers (15-14) hit the road in Central Division action against the Chicago Bulls (14-18) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Pacers are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 240.5 points.

Bulls vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSIN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -2.5 240.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 240.5 points in three of 32 games this season.

Chicago's games this season have had an average of 222.6 points, 17.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

Chicago's ATS record is 16-16-0 this year.

The Bulls have come away with eight wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has won five of its 15 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Bulls vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 240.5 % of Games Over 240.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 20 69% 126.3 236.5 125.5 237.9 242.1 Bulls 3 9.4% 110.2 236.5 112.4 237.9 221.2

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.

Six of the Bulls' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Chicago has the same winning percentage against the spread (.500) at home (9-9-0 record) and away (7-7-0) this season.

The Bulls score an average of 110.2 points per game, 15.3 fewer points than the 125.5 the Pacers give up to opponents.

Chicago is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when it scores more than 125.5 points.

Bulls vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Bulls and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 16-16 10-7 18-14 Pacers 15-14 7-7 21-8

Bulls vs. Pacers Point Insights

Bulls Pacers 110.2 Points Scored (PG) 126.3 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 2-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 15-8 1-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 15-8 112.4 Points Allowed (PG) 125.5 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 15-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-0 14-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-0

