The Chicago Bulls (14-18) are at home in Central Division action against the Indiana Pacers (15-14) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Bulls are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season.

Bulls vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSIN

NBCS-CHI and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 119 - Pacers 118

Bulls vs Pacers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 2.5)

Pacers (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-1.0)

Bulls (-1.0) Pick OU: Over (236.5)



Over (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 236.9

The Pacers' .517 ATS win percentage (15-14-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Bulls' .500 mark (16-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Indiana covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Chicago covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (41.7%).

Indiana and its opponents have exceeded the point total 72.4% of the time this season (21 out of 29). That's more often than Chicago and its opponents have (18 out of 32).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pacers are 8-7, while the Bulls are 6-6 as moneyline favorites.

Bulls Performance Insights

The Bulls are putting up just 110.2 points per game (fifth-worst in NBA), but they've played more consistently at the other end, where they are giving up 112.4 points per game (ninth-ranked).

Chicago is grabbing 42.7 rebounds per game (22nd-ranked in league). It is giving up 44.7 rebounds per contest (22nd-ranked).

When it comes to assists, the Bulls are delivering only 23.7 assists per game (third-worst in league).

Chicago ranks top-five this season in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.4 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with 14.1 forced turnovers per contest.

This year, the Bulls are draining 12 threes per game (21st-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 36.4% (16th-ranked) from downtown.

