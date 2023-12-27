Winnebago County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If you live in Winnebago County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rockford Christian High School at Marengo High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on December 27
- Location: Marengo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockford Auburn High School at Stevenson High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Hinsdale, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockford Christian High School at Richmond-Burton High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Marengo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.