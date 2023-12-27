Will County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Will County, Illinois today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Will County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wilmington High School at Coal City High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 27
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- Conference: Illinois Central 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plainfield East High School at Brother Rice High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Hinsdale, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln-Way Central High School at DePaul College Prep High Scool
- Game Time: 3:45 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Hinsdale, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
