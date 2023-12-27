Vermilion County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
In Vermilion County, Illinois, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Vermilion County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oakwood High School at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School
- Game Time: 9:55 AM CT on December 27
- Location: Monticello, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at Armstrong High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 27
- Location: Broadlands, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School at Salt Fork High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Broadlands, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Armstrong High School at Mt. Pulaski High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Broadlands, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School at Oakwood High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Monticello, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salt Fork High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Broadlands, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
