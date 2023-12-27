In Vermilion County, Illinois, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Vermilion County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oakwood High School at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School

  • Game Time: 9:55 AM CT on December 27
  • Location: Monticello, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage High School at Armstrong High School

  • Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 27
  • Location: Broadlands, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School at Salt Fork High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 27
  • Location: Broadlands, IL
  • Conference: Vermilion Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Armstrong High School at Mt. Pulaski High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 27
  • Location: Broadlands, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School at Oakwood High School

  • Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on December 27
  • Location: Monticello, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Salt Fork High School at Heritage High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 27
  • Location: Broadlands, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.