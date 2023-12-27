Tyler Johnson will be in action when the Chicago Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets play on Wednesday at United Center, beginning at 9:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Johnson against the Jets, we have lots of info to help.

Tyler Johnson vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

Johnson has averaged 15:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -16).

Johnson has scored a goal in six of 32 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Johnson has registered a point in a game 10 times this year out of 32 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In four of 32 games this year, Johnson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Johnson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Johnson has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Johnson Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 81 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +28.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 32 Games 2 11 Points 1 7 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

