Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Tazewell County, Illinois. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tazewell County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Pekin High School

Game Time: 8:00 AM CT on December 27

8:00 AM CT on December 27 Location: Pekin, IL

Pekin, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockford Christian High School at Richmond-Burton High School