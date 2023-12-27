Stephenson County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Stephenson County, Illinois today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Stephenson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fenton High School at Freeport High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Marengo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
