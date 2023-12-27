The Chicago Blackhawks, with Nick Foligno, are in action Wednesday versus the Winnipeg Jets at United Center, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Foligno's props? Here is some information to help you.

Nick Foligno vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Foligno Season Stats Insights

Foligno's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:42 per game on the ice, is -1.

Foligno has a goal in five games this season out of 33 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 10 of 33 games this season, Foligno has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Foligno has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 33 games played, including multiple assists once.

Foligno's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Foligno has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Foligno Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 81 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +28 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 33 Games 2 17 Points 2 8 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

