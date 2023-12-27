For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Nick Foligno a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

Foligno has scored in five of 33 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

On the power play, Foligno has accumulated three goals and two assists.

He has a 12.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 81 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Foligno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Blues 2 2 0 19:13 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:52 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 23:03 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 2 2 0 20:19 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:15 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:54 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:53 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 3 2 1 19:52 Home L 4-3 SO

Blackhawks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

