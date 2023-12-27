Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Menard County, Illinois. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Menard County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Athens High School at Auburn High School - Auburn

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 27
  • Location: Waverly, IL
  • Conference: Sangamo
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.