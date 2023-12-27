McHenry County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in McHenry County, Illinois today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McHenry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rockford Christian High School at Marengo High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on December 27
- Location: Marengo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sycamore High School at Crystal Lake Central High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Marengo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Genoa-Kingston High School at Woodstock North High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Marengo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sycamore High School at Marengo High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Marengo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
