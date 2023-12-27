If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in LaSalle County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

LaSalle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Woodland High School at Earlville High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 27

5:00 PM CT on December 27 Location: Ottawa, IL

Ottawa, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dwight Township High School at Serena High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 27

6:30 PM CT on December 27 Location: Ottawa, IL

Ottawa, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Flanagan-Cornell High School at Marquette High School - Ottawa