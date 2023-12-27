Lake County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:33 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Lake County, Illinois today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rockford Auburn High School at Stevenson High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Hinsdale, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
