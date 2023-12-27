In the upcoming game versus the Winnipeg Jets, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Isaak Phillips to score a goal for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Isaak Phillips score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Phillips stats and insights

Phillips is yet to score through 17 games this season.

He has not played against the Jets yet this season.

Phillips has zero points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 81 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.0 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Phillips recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Blues 1 0 1 21:35 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:55 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:31 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:02 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:06 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:24 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:12 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:13 Home W 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 17:39 Home W 4-3

Blackhawks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

