Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Henry County, Illinois today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Henry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kewanee High School at Erie-Prophetstown COOP

  • Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 26
  • Location: Prophetstown, IL
  • Conference: Three Rivers
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.