Ford County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
In Ford County, Illinois, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Ford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oakwood High School at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School
- Game Time: 9:55 AM CT on December 27
- Location: Monticello, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tuscola High School at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School
- Game Time: 11:25 AM CT on December 27
- Location: Monticello, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School at Oakwood High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Monticello, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School at Tuscola High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Monticello, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
