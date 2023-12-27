Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in DuPage County, Illinois? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

DuPage County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Glenbrook South High School at York High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 26

12:00 AM CT on December 26 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fenton High School at Freeport High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 27

3:30 PM CT on December 27 Location: Marengo, IL

Marengo, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Reavis High School at Montini Catholic High School

Game Time: 4:25 PM CT on December 27

4:25 PM CT on December 27 Location: Westmont, IL

Westmont, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Conant High School at York High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 27

5:00 PM CT on December 27 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Schaumburg High School at Hinsdale Central High School