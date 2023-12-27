Cook County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Cook County, Illinois, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glenbrook South High School at York High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 26
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Charles East High School at Marian Catholic High School
- Game Time: 9:30 AM CT on December 27
- Location: Hinsdale, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morgan Park High School at Niles North High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on December 27
- Location: Hinsdale, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plainfield East High School at Brother Rice High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Hinsdale, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Westinghouse College Prep
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln-Way Central High School at DePaul College Prep High Scool
- Game Time: 3:45 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Hinsdale, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reavis High School at Montini Catholic High School
- Game Time: 4:25 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Westmont, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Conant High School at York High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Schaumburg High School at Hinsdale Central High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Hinsdale, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chicago Hope Academy at Alcott College Preparatory
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Westmont, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maine South High School at Lane Tech College Prep
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Hinsdale, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.