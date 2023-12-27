If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Cook County, Illinois, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Glenbrook South High School at York High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 26

12:00 AM CT on December 26 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Charles East High School at Marian Catholic High School

Game Time: 9:30 AM CT on December 27

9:30 AM CT on December 27 Location: Hinsdale, IL

Hinsdale, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Morgan Park High School at Niles North High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on December 27

11:00 AM CT on December 27 Location: Hinsdale, IL

Hinsdale, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Plainfield East High School at Brother Rice High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on December 27

12:30 PM CT on December 27 Location: Hinsdale, IL

Hinsdale, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Westinghouse College Prep

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 27

2:30 PM CT on December 27 Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln-Way Central High School at DePaul College Prep High Scool

Game Time: 3:45 PM CT on December 27

3:45 PM CT on December 27 Location: Hinsdale, IL

Hinsdale, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Reavis High School at Montini Catholic High School

Game Time: 4:25 PM CT on December 27

4:25 PM CT on December 27 Location: Westmont, IL

Westmont, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Conant High School at York High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 27

5:00 PM CT on December 27 Location: Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Schaumburg High School at Hinsdale Central High School

Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on December 27

5:15 PM CT on December 27 Location: Hinsdale, IL

Hinsdale, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chicago Hope Academy at Alcott College Preparatory

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 27

6:00 PM CT on December 27 Location: Westmont, IL

Westmont, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Maine South High School at Lane Tech College Prep